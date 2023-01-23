iHeartRadio
Ramsey Lake Skating Path Open for the Season!


For Immediate Release
Monday, January 23, 2023

Ramsey Lake Skating Path Open for the Season!

The Ramsey Lake Skating Path is now open for the season.

The Ramsey Lake Skating Path is approximately 1.5 km long, from the Sudbury Canoe Club at the corner of Elizabeth Street and McNaughton Terrace to the Northern Water Sports Centre. The extension to Science North will not be available this skating season due to ice conditions in the area.

Hours of operation are Monday to Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 12 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 12 to 6 p.m. The Ramsey Lake Skate Patrol will be available for assistance during the hours of operation.

Change facilities are located at the Elizabeth Street and Northern Water Sports Centre locations.

Due to weather fluctuations, hours of operation may change without notice. For updates, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/outdoorrinks.

