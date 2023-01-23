Ramsey Lake Skating Path Open for the Season!
For Immediate Release
Monday, January 23, 2023
Ramsey Lake Skating Path Open for the Season!
The Ramsey Lake Skating Path is now open for the season.
The Ramsey Lake Skating Path is approximately 1.5 km long, from the Sudbury Canoe Club at the corner of Elizabeth Street and McNaughton Terrace to the Northern Water Sports Centre. The extension to Science North will not be available this skating season due to ice conditions in the area.
Hours of operation are Monday to Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 12 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 12 to 6 p.m. The Ramsey Lake Skate Patrol will be available for assistance during the hours of operation.
Change facilities are located at the Elizabeth Street and Northern Water Sports Centre locations.
Due to weather fluctuations, hours of operation may change without notice. For updates, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/outdoorrinks.
You may be interested in...
Sudbury Wolves Unveil New Indigenous JerseySudbury Wolves will partner with Shakagamik-Kwe Health Centre on a limited edition indigenous jersey for Friday’s game against the Windsor Spitfires. The jerseys will be auctioned to support Indigenous Youth in Sport and Mental Wellness. Information on the auction is available at sudburywolves.com.
31 Year-Old Sudbury Man Handed Impaired Driving Charges After Crash On HWY 17The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
Impaired Driving Charges Laid After Man Found Unconscious Behind The WheelA 42 year-old man from Sables-Spanish Rivers Township was charged with Operation While Impaired - Alcohol and Drugs