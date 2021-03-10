Ramsey Lake Skating Path & Queen's Athletic Skating Oval Now Closed For The Season
Due to mild weather, the Ramsey Lake Skating Path, Queen’s Athletic Skating Oval and municipal outdoor rinks are now closed for the season.
The City thanks everyone for coming out and they look forward to next year!
