Ready Thy Shovels & Snowmobiles! Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Sudbury
Winter weather travel advisory in effect beginning this afternoon.
Hazards:
Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm.
Reduced visibility in heavy snow.
Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.
Timing:
This afternoon into early Friday morning.
Discussion:
A Colorado low is expected to bring snow beginning this afternoon. The snow is expected to fall heavy at times through this evening before tapering to periods of lighter snow early Friday morning.
Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.
