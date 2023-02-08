Ready Thy Snowblower! Another Blast Of Winter Arriving In Sudbury Thursday

Significant snow possible Thursday into Friday morning.



Hazards:

Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.



Timing:

Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.



Discussion:

A low pressure system is expected to bring snowfall to northeastern Ontario beginning Thursday afternoon. The heavy snow will weaken by Friday morning. Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm will be possible.



Impacts:

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.