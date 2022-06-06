iHeartRadio
Ready Thy Umbrella! Special Weather Statement Issued For Sudbury

Rainfall

Rain, at times heavy, beginning this morning.

Hazards:
Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 50 mm expected by Tuesday afternoon.
Locally higher amounts are also possible in areas that receive thunderstorms.

Timing:
This morning through Tuesday afternoon.

Discussion:
A low pressure system is expected to track northeast across the region today through Tuesday. At this time, there remains uncertainty with respect to the track and intensity of the system, hence rainfall amounts and timing of the precipitation will change.

