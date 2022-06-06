Ready Thy Umbrella! Special Weather Statement Issued For Sudbury
Rain, at times heavy, beginning this morning.
Hazards:
Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 50 mm expected by Tuesday afternoon.
Locally higher amounts are also possible in areas that receive thunderstorms.
Timing:
This morning through Tuesday afternoon.
Discussion:
A low pressure system is expected to track northeast across the region today through Tuesday. At this time, there remains uncertainty with respect to the track and intensity of the system, hence rainfall amounts and timing of the precipitation will change.
You may be interested in...
-
Fatal Vehicle Collision Reported North Of WebbwoodThe investigation is on-going at this time with the assistance of the OPP's Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (TIME), Traffic Collision Investigator and a Reconstructionist.
-
Isabella Borgogelli wins $729,940 in May’s HSN 50/50 Grand Prize DrawIsabella Borgogelli wins $729,940 in May’s HSN 50/50 Grand Prize Draw
-
Ready Thy Umbrella! Special Weather Statement Issued For SudburyTotal rainfall amounts of 20 to 50 mm expected by Tuesday afternoon. Locally higher amounts are also possible in areas that receive thunderstorms.