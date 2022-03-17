Recognition Given After Paramedics Helped Sudbury Mother Deliver Her Baby
Greater Sudbury Paramedics had THIS to say on social media Thursday morning:
"Congratulations to Paramedic Cecile, Roy, student Daoust-Woodrow, Paramedic Toner and Van Dellen for assisting a mother in delivering her baby and receiving your stork pin!"
Congrats to all involved!
