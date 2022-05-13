iHeartRadio
Recruits Have Arrived To Help Battle Forest Fires In The Northeast

FSkJ-xBXMAoTe5L

Photo Credit: Ontario Forest Fires

Ten FireRanger crews from the Northwest Region travelled to Northeastern Ontario recently (May 11).

They will work alongside fire crews currently assigned to active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.

To see the active list of forest fires, check out ontario.ca/forestfire

