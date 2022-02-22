Red Delivery Service Alert Issued In Sudbury Due To Tuesday's Weather Weather

The following is a release from Canada Post:

"Canada Post has issued a red delivery service alert for the City of Sudbury due to inclement winter weather conditions and snowfall. A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out. Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so. The safety of our employees is our number one priority.

An alert can be issued for a particular community or an entire province, depending on the weather event.

Today’s service alerts will be posted to our Delivery service alerts webpage, which lists all active and archived alerts and updates.

We encourage customers to clear the snow and ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes.

If customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can contact Canada Post's Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797)."