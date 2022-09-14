Red-Light Cameras Coming To Six Intersections In Greater Sudbury

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

Red-light cameras have been installed at six intersections across the city, and will go live on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

A red-light camera is an automated system that detects and captures images of vehicles entering an intersection when the traffic light is red. Photographs are not taken when vehicles enter the intersection on a yellow light, or when the signal turns red while a vehicle is already in the intersection.

"There is nothing more important than the safety of our residents," said the Mayor of Greater Sudbury. "Red-light cameras are proven to reduce right-angle collisions in intersections. This important program will make our roads a safer place for everyone, and I look forward to seeing the results.”

Camera locations were chosen based on frequency of collisions and include:

Paris Street at Cedar Street

Regent Street at Loach’s and Algonquin Roads

Municipal Road 80 at Dominion Drive

Lasalle Boulevard at Montrose Avenue

Paris Street at Centennial Drive

Lasalle Boulevard at Roy Avenue

The red-light cameras operate 24/7 and take two photographs of vehicles that enter the intersection after the traffic signal turns red: one of the vehicle at the stop bar and one of the vehicle in the intersection.

"This program aims to alter driver behaviour by decreasing red-light running and, in turn, increasing safety," said Tony Cecutti, General Manager of Growth and Infrastructure at the City of Greater Sudbury. "Data will be collected to monitor the impact of the program on road safety in our community and will be reported back to City Council."

Images are reviewed by a Provincial Offence Officer working in the City of Toronto’s joint processing centre. Once the infraction is reviewed and certified, a ticket is issued to the owner of the vehicle using the registered plate information, regardless of who was driving. Upon conviction, the only penalty is a $325 fine. No demerit points are issued and the registered owner’s driving record is not impacted.



The City of Greater Sudbury pays a fee to the City of Toronto for processing of offences. The total payable amount includes a Set Fine of $260 as per Schedule D of the Provincial Offences Act. This includes a victim surcharge fee of $60 and a court fee of $5. The Set Fine and court fee is provided to the City, while the victim surcharge is provided to the Province.

Residents will have three options to address their ticket. They can pay, set an early resolution meeting with a prosecutor or go to trial. Matters relating to red-light camera tickets are addressed through the Provincial Offences office.

For more information, including Frequently Asked Questions, visit greatersudbury.ca/redlightcamera.