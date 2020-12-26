Remember the Last Time Sudbury Had a Green Christmas?

Brigitte Labby shared a picture with Pure Country that she felt like sharing with everyone. It's a picture of the green Christmas we had here in Sudbury back in 2006. The children were out back flying a kit and Brigitte says it was a very warm year that winter too.

It wasn't the warmest Christmas Day we've had since they started keeping records though. For that, you have to go back to 1982 according to Environment Canada when the Christmas Day temperature got up to 6.7° C!