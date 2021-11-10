Remembrance Day Municipal Service Schedule For Sudbury

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

As Remembrance Day approaches, residents are reminded to remain vigilant in following public health advice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Each year, we pause to honour the women and men who have served and continue to serve our country,” said Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger. “I’d like to recognize their bravery, and the sacrifices they have made to ensure our freedom and quality of life. Though we may not be gathering in person, I encourage everyone to take the time to remember everything our veterans have done for us.”

Holiday schedules will apply to the following municipal services on Thursday, November 11, 2021:

Garbage and Recycling

There will be no household waste collection on Remembrance Day. Garbage, recycling and green carts normally collected on Thursday will be collected on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Please have household waste at the roadside no later than 7 a.m.

Landfill and transfer stations will be open.

The Recycling Centre will be open.

Transit

GOVA Transit will follow regular routes and schedules. Passengers must wear a mask while riding public transit.

Libraries

Greater Sudbury Public Libraries and Citizen Service Centres will be closed on Remembrance Day. Libraries and Citizen Service Centres are open for in-person service, with capacity limits. Curbside service remains available upon request. Residents who require Citizen Service Centre services are encouraged to call ahead and may be asked to make an appointment for some services.

Indoor Fitness Facilities

Rayside Balfour Workout Centre, Falconbridge Wellness Centre, Capreol Millennium Resource Centre, Dowling Leisure Centre and Howard Armstrong Recreation Centre will be closed on Remembrance Day.

Gatchell pool, Nickel District pool, Dow pool, Onaping pool and Howard Armstrong Recreation Centre pool will be closed on Remembrance Day.

Appointments at City facilities

Tom Davies Square is closed to walk-ins. Appointments will not be available on Remembrance Day.

The Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter is closed to walk-ins. Residents who are interested in adopting a pet must call 311 to schedule a visit. Appointments will not be available on Remembrance Day.

311 Services

311 and Live Web Chat will not be available on Remembrance Day. Call 311 for urgent public works, animal control or COVID-19 enforcement services. Register to submit service requests any time on the Customer Service Portal at 311.greatersudbury.ca or email 311@greatersudbury.ca.

Remembrance Day Services

Please contact Legion branches directly for information on individual services throughout the community.

For hours of operation, safety protocols and information about municipal facilities, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/COVID.

For local COVID-19 information, visit www.phsd.ca/covid-19.

Please note that City social media accounts are not monitored on weekends and municipal holidays.