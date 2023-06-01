Reminder: City Splash Pads Are Not For Washing Your ATV

The following was a post Eddie made on the Garson/Falconbridge Community Facebook page:

"Good afternoon everyone. Last week I put in a request for the City to come and clean the splash pad before they turn it on. They came two days later and cleaned it up fully and turned it on. Today when I was driving by it was full of mud and glass agian. I reached out to the City agian and they were there within the hour and cleaned it of all debris.

Firstly I'd like to thank the people at the city responsible for being so prompt on maintaining the places where our children play, so they can play safely. You guys are wonderful and deserve the recognition for your efforts!

Secondly, It seems that some off road vehicles use the splash pad as a vehicle wash for thier muddy quads and side by sides. If anyone sees people doing this please report it to the city immediately and try and get a plate number.

Thirdly, as Chair of the CAN I have been putting in a number of 311 requests daily under an account for the CAN. This means all requests are trackable and keeps the city engaged and responsible for the issues that arise in our fine community. If you have an issue that is simply not getting resolved please feel free to reach out to me and I will put it on the list of things that NEED fixing.

Thank you to everyone who helps make our community one to be proud of."