The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

Monday, September 13, 2021

Reminder: Fall Residential Tipping Fee Holiday at Local Landfill and Waste Diversion Sites

The City of Greater Sudbury would like to remind citizens that residential tipping fees will be waived at all Greater Sudbury landfill and waste diversion sites from Monday, September 20 to Saturday, September 25, 2021. During this week, Greater Sudbury residents can deliver discarded household items to local landfill sites free of charge.

During the Fall Residential Tipping Fee Holiday, hours of operation at all sites are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Residents are asked to sort their loads for proper disposal and recycling prior to arriving at the landfill site. Examples of proper sorting categories include blue box recyclables, scrap metal and appliances, furniture, electronics, concrete, tires, leaf and yard trimmings, and regular household garbage.

Fees for household waste will be waived if they are delivered in a private motor vehicle. Residents who choose to rent a vehicle or borrow a commercial pickup truck to deliver their household waste must complete a Rental Vehicle Approval Form or Commercial Pickup Truck Approval Form, available online at greatersudbury.ca/wastemanagement. This form must be submitted to the City for approval at least one week prior to the beginning of the tipping fee holiday, by end of day on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Residents must prevent littering by covering trailers and truck beds when transporting waste.

Non-residents of Greater Sudbury are not permitted access to City landfill sites. Proof of address may be required.

Residents should be prepared for longer than usual wait times. The City has set up a live camera at the Sudbury landfill site so that residents can see how busy it is before they make the trip. Check out the live feed at www.greatersudbury.ca/landfill-livestream.

While onsite, residents must follow COVID guidelines issued by Public Health Sudbury & Districts. For the most up-to-date local information on COVID, visit www.phsd.ca/coronavirus.

For COVID-19 updates and information related to City services, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/covid or find us on social media at www.facebook.com/GreaterSudbury and www.twitter.com/GreaterSudbury.

For more information, including hours of operation, please visit the Greater Sudbury Waste Wise App or www.greatersudbury.ca/wastemanagement.

