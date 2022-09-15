Reminder From OPP: Tampering With Or Damaging Electoral Signs Is A Criminal Offence

The following is a release from the OPP:

September 14, 2022. Members of the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind the public that during the Municipal Election, any tampering or damage towards electoral signs and/or personal property is a criminal offence.

Recently, several occurrences have been reported to the OPP involving mischief to election signs posted at various locations. Those persons found committing such offences will be charged accordingly. In many cases these signs are posted on private property. Any person entering onto private property, without colour of right, in attempts to commit an illegal act in relation to election signs is also guilty of trespassing.

The right to post such materials is clearly defined by statute. Deliberate destruction or unlawful removal is governed by the Criminal Code of Canada. Vandalism is a Mischief charge, while stealing signs brings a charge of Theft.

If anyone has any information about this criminal activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.