Reminder: Make Sure Cigarettes Butts Are Fully Extinguished Before Disposing
Sudbury Fire Crews are sending a simple reminder to those who smoke..To dispose of your cigarette butts in a safe fashion.
Failing to do so, could cause an unexpected blaze outside.
Douse them with water, crush them thoroughly in bar mineral soil or on a bare rock...
You may be interested in...
-
46 Year-Old Sudbury Man Facing Impaired Driving Charges After Crash On HWY 17The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 24, 2022, in Sudbury. The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
-
2 More Stunt Drivers Facing Charges In SudburyProvincial Police with a simple reminder to slow down & drive safe.
-
Burwash Township Man Charged After Brandishing Weapon Towards PoliceThe accused was held in custody for bail court, then released on a court order and is scheduled to re-attend the Ontario Court of Justice on August 24, 2022, in Sudbury.