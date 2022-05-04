Reminder: Residential Tipping Fee waived from May 9th to May 14th

Residential tipping fees at all Greater Sudbury landfill and waste diversion sites will be waived from Monday, May 9 to Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Greater Sudbury residents can deliver discarded household items to local landfill sites free of charge during this week.

During the spring residential tipping fee holiday, hours of operation at all sites are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Please sort your loads for proper disposal and recycling prior to arriving at the landfill site. Examples of proper sorting categories include blue box recyclables, scrap metal and appliances, furniture, electronics, concrete, tires, leaf and yard trimmings, and regular household garbage. Prevent littering by covering trailers and truck beds when transporting waste.

Fees for household waste will be waived if delivered in a private motor vehicle.

Non-residents of Greater Sudbury are not permitted access to City landfill sites. Proof of address may be required.

Be prepared for longer than usual wait times due to increased landfill traffic during the tipping fee holiday week. View the live camera feed at the Sudbury landfill site to see how busy it is before you make the trip. Check out the live feed at greatersudbury.ca/landfill-livestream.

For more information, download the Greater Sudbury Waste Wise App or visit greatersudbury.ca/wastemanagement.