Reminder: Your Waste Collection Days & Times May Have Changed

Sudbury Garbage

The City is reminding residents of some important information to assist with the transition to Every Other Week garbage pickup:

• Place your items at the curb by 7 a.m. on your collection day. Routes have changed, and so have pick up times. Always ensure your garbage, recycling, and organics are collected by placing them at the curb by 7 a.m.

• To check which week you’ll receive garbage collection, you must input your address on our website (greatersudbury.ca/wastewise), on the waste wise app or contact 311. Some addresses may now have different collection days. Do not rely on a neighbour on a different street for information, as schedules may have changed.

• To set up a collection day reminder, download the Greater Sudbury Waste Wise App, visit greatersudbury.ca/wastewise or contact 311 to have a staff member sign you up for phone call reminders. 

We encourage you to visit greatersudbury.ca/everyotherweek for additional information, including helpful Frequently Asked Questions.

