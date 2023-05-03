Rene Gauthier of Whitefish is celebrating his $1 Million Encore win

For immediate release

May 3, 2023

TORONTO, ON – Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Rene Gauthier of Whitefish. He matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the March 25, 2023 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $1 million!

Rene, a father, grandfather, and great grandfather, has been a regular player with for 40 years. He typically plays LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49, always adding ENCORE. This is Rene’s first big win.

The retiree was at home when he learned he had won. He called the OLG win line to check the winning numbers and was shocked when he heard all the ENCORE numbers match. Rene called his daughter to share the good news. “She almost passed out,” he revealed. “She was driving and had to pull over.”

Though he is unsure how he will spend his winnings, he plans to have some fun figuring it out. “I still can’t believe I won a million dollars. I hope my heart can handle it! I am going to die a happy man,” he said with a laugh.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Long Lake Road in Sudbury.