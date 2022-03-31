iHeartRadio
Repairs Will Be Costly After Someone Accessed Private Property On A Closed OFSC Trail

The following is from a Facebook post on the Valley Trailmasters Facebook page:

"Just as the snowmobile season comes to an end it didn’t take long for someone to feel entitled to access private property on a closed OFSC trail on quads.

Gates were closed at the Sod Farm on Dominion Drive on Friday.

It was reported to the club on Sunday that not only were gates down they were damaged & posts were broken.

These repairs will be costly and will take away funds that were planned for other trail projects next year.

We are doing our best to keep the OFSC trails connected in the Valley but this type of behaviour is making it difficult for our club to continue to do so."

