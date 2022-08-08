iHeartRadio
Replacement Of Scales At Hanmer Landfill/Walden Small Vehicle Transfer Station Starts Today

LANDFILL

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

The scales at the Hanmer Landfill and Walden Small Vehicle Transfer Station are scheduled to be replaced from Monday, August 8 to Friday, August 12, 2022. During this time, the sites will be open, but the scales will not be in operation. Adjustments will be made to allow for continued acceptance of waste. Customers attending the sites during the construction period can expect the following:

 

  • Bypass gates will be used to provide access to the sites and will be staffed by security.
  • All chargeable loads will be assessed tipping fees based on flat rates for “When Weigh Scales Are Not In Operation” as outlined in Schedule G&I-2 of the User Fee By-law.
  • Customers will be required to pay at the gate before entering the site.
  • Customers can expect delays to enter/exit the site at the scale house however, internal site operations will be unaffected.

 

The new scales are expected to be operational on Saturday, August 13, 2022, and all operations will return to normal.

 

For more information about municipal services, visit www.greatersudbury.ca or contact 311.

 

