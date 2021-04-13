Residential Tipping Fees Waived At Sudbury Landfills May 10 - May 15

Spring Residential Tipping Fee Holiday at Local Landfill and Waste Diversion Sites

The City of Greater Sudbury would like to remind residents that residential tipping fees will be waived at all Greater Sudbury landfill and waste diversion sites from Monday, May 10, to Saturday, May 15, 2021.



During the Spring Residential Tipping Fee Holiday, hours of operation at all sites is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.



Residents are asked to sort their loads for proper disposal and recycling prior to arriving at the landfill site. Examples of proper sorting categories include blue box recyclables, scrap metal and appliances, furniture, electronics, concrete, leaf and yard trimmings, and regular household garbage. We will also accept an unlimited amount of tires this week on or off the rim.



Fees for household waste will be waived if they are delivered in a private motor vehicle. Residents who choose to rent a vehicle or borrow a commercial pickup truck to deliver their household waste must complete a Rental Vehicle Approval Form or Commercial Pickup Truck Approval Form. This form must be submitted to the City for approval at least one week prior to the beginning of the tipping fee holiday, by end of day on Monday, May 3, 2021.



Residents must prevent littering by covering trailers and truck beds when transporting waste.



Non-residents of Greater Sudbury are not permitted access to City landfill sites. Proof of address may be required.



Residents are reminded to maintain a distance of two metres from people who are not part of their household. A mask or face covering is recommended when physical distancing is a challenge. Residents should be prepared for longer than usual wait times. The City has set up a live camera at the Sudbury landfill site so that residents can see how busy it is before they make the trip. The live feed is available at www.greatersudbury.ca/landfill-livestream.

For more information, including hours of operation, please visit the Greater Sudbury Waste Wise App or www.greatersudbury.ca/wastemanagement