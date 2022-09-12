Residents can sign book of Condolences for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
For immediate release
Monday, September 12, 2022
Book of Condolences for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Greater Sudbury City Council invites residents to sign a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II.
The book will be available for signing in the main foyer of Tom Davies Square beginning at noon on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. It will remain available during regular business hours until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022.
All messages received will be sent to the Royal Family on behalf of the community.
Residents can also sign the national online book of condolences at www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/commemoration-her-majesty-the-queen/book.html
You may be interested in...
-
Tuesday's Fatal Collision On Radar Road Claimed The Life Of 42 Year-Old ManThis is a developing story.
-
Free Week is Coming Soon at the Sudbury LandfillResidential tipping fees at all Greater Sudbury landfill and waste transfer sites will be waived from Monday, September 19, to Saturday, September 24, 2022. During that week, hours of operation at all sites are 7:00 am. to 7:00 pm Monday to Friday, and 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday.
-
Barrydowne/Lasalle Intersection Closed After Collision Involving PedestrianThis is a developing story.