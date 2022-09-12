iHeartRadio
Residents can sign book of Condolences for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

GreaterSudburyLOGO

For immediate release

Monday, September 12, 2022

Book of Condolences for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Greater Sudbury City Council invites residents to sign a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II.

The book will be available for signing in the main foyer of Tom Davies Square beginning at noon on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. It will remain available during regular business hours until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022.

All messages received will be sent to the Royal Family on behalf of the community.

Residents can also sign the national online book of condolences at www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/commemoration-her-majesty-the-queen/book.html

