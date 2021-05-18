Residents In Capreol Concerned About A Sudden Surge In Thefts

On the Capreol Community Facebook group, there have been multiple reports of thefts in the small Sudbury community.

In regards to the photo on this post of the van, Kyle said:

"So we parked our work van outside for the weekend at our shop (the old bowling alley) and came in this morning to see it sitting in blocks . Also tried breaking into the shop."

Councillor Mike Jakubo says,

"Please know that any such instances should be reported to the Greater Sudbury Police Service! It is VERY important that police receive all these reports so they can correlate the data and get that much closer to finding anyone responsible!

You can do that by calling 705-675-9171

Or, by using the online reporting tool, link is below and these types of crimes appear to be either:

Break and Enter to Detached Garage or Shed

Mischief to Property or Vehicle

Theft from Vehicle

Theft

Then follow the online reporting instructions."

https://www.gsps.ca/en/reporting/reporting.aspx#