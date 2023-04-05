Richard & Maryann Gauthier Of Espanola Have Won March's HSN 50/50 Cash Draw!

HSN Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, Northern Cancer Foundation, and HSN Volunteer Association are thrilled to announce that Richard and Maryann Gauthier of Espanola has won March's HSN 50/50 take-home jackpot of $793,862 (ticket # AH-11101473).

“I thought what anyone would think getting a call about winning a lottery on April 1st. It had to be a joke, right?,” said Richard, “We only recently started buying HSN 50/50 tickets in support of the hospital and never even thought about winning. I had a heart attack 11 years ago and spent nine days in HSN receiving care and I can’t speak highly enough about my time there. I’m here to win the 50/50 because of them!”

Richard and his wife Maryann had some ideas about how they might spend their HSN 50/50 winnings including a new vehicle to replace Maryann’s and building a new permanent garage to house it.

“Congratulations to Richard on winning the largest jackpot of the year thus far,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “As a result of the continued support of the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North, we recently announced that we have been able to fund renovations to the radiation treatment bunker at the Shirley and Jim Fielding Cancer Centre. The bunkers are very complex building structures with heavy radiation shielding - concrete walls up to 2.5 metres thick in certain places - and advanced safety, electrical, cooling, and ventilation systems and are very expensive to renovate. These updates will enhance radiation treatment for cancer patients from all over northeastern Ontario.”