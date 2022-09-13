Robert Aubin of Sudbury wins $100,000! with LOTTO MAX

TORONTO, ON – Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Robert Aubin of Sudbury. He matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the August 23, 2022 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000!

The 45-year-old says this is his first major win. "I play LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49 weekly," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his big cheque.

Robert checked his ticket using the OLG App and says he had to scan it about eight times before believing he was a winner. "I just couldn't believe it. I felt very blessed," he smiled. "My wife and father were the first people I told. My wife didn't believe me, and my father was in shock!"

Robert plans to pay some bills, buy a car, and save his winnings. "It's an overwhelming feeling and it still hasn't set in," he concluded.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is fast and secure. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

The winning ticket was purchased at Madison Confectionery on Madison Avenue in Sudbury.