Roland Giroux From Sudbury Wins Over $57,000 From Hospice 50/50 Draw!
The Maison McCulloch Hospice 50/50 draw has a winner!
Congratulations to Roland Giroux from Sudbury, who takes home a little over $57,000.
To get YOUR tickets, head to hospicehug5050.ca. Next draw will be May 17th.
