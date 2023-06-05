iHeartRadio
S.H.A.R.E has donated $34,015.00 to Maison McCulloch Hospice so far with more expected this July


Springlicious 2023

S.H.A.R.E. extends a heartfelt THANK YOU to each of our many guests for their ongoing support of our efforts to give back to our community.

 

Our SPRINGLICIOUS event has allowed us to donate $7830.00

for our Maison McCulloch Hospice.

Since Maison McCulloch Hospice has become our local charity of choice we have donated to date a grand total of $34,015.00

 

Representing S.H.A.R.E. Sudbury

Jason Heaton - JD's SMokehouse & The Pickled Pig

Sam Roumanes - Mr. Prime Rib

Leslie Moutsatsos - The Kouzzina

Mark Gregorini - Verdicchio Ristorante

Filippo Rocca - Bella Vita Cucina

 

Representing Maison McCulloch Hospice

Gerry Lougheed and his grandson Kiran

 

Not Pictured

Chuck Barbeau - Di Gusto

Chad Pitfield & Dave Gagnon - M.I.C.

Dave Temmerman - Hardrock 42

Ryan Nesci - Tony V's

 

 

S.H.A.R.E. - supporting our community one bite at a time, our “SUMMERLICIOUS” will take place July 17th to July 30th 2023

