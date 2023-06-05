S.H.A.R.E has donated $34,015.00 to Maison McCulloch Hospice so far with more expected this July
S.H.A.R.E. extends a heartfelt THANK YOU to each of our many guests for their ongoing support of our efforts to give back to our community.
Our SPRINGLICIOUS event has allowed us to donate $7830.00
for our Maison McCulloch Hospice.
Since Maison McCulloch Hospice has become our local charity of choice we have donated to date a grand total of $34,015.00
Representing S.H.A.R.E. Sudbury
Jason Heaton - JD's SMokehouse & The Pickled Pig
Sam Roumanes - Mr. Prime Rib
Leslie Moutsatsos - The Kouzzina
Mark Gregorini - Verdicchio Ristorante
Filippo Rocca - Bella Vita Cucina
Representing Maison McCulloch Hospice
Gerry Lougheed and his grandson Kiran
Not Pictured
Chuck Barbeau - Di Gusto
Chad Pitfield & Dave Gagnon - M.I.C.
Dave Temmerman - Hardrock 42
Ryan Nesci - Tony V's
S.H.A.R.E. - supporting our community one bite at a time, our “SUMMERLICIOUS” will take place July 17th to July 30th 2023
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Police Have Located Missing Woman Trina In Good HealthThere were concerns for her wellbeing.
-
Sudbury Police Asking for Public AssistanceGreater Sudbury Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15 year-old whose first name is Mikaila. Mikaila is Caucasian, about 5'4" in height, medium build, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Mikaila was last seen wearing faded blue jean shorts, a black t-shirt and white Crocs and the last reported sighting was Friday afternoon near Lasalle Secondary.
-
June 5th: There Are Now 30 Active Forest Fires In The Northeast RegionWe are seeing heavy smoke conditions in the Northeast Region due to a large number of fires in eastern Ontario and Quebec. Smoke drift is travelling as far as north of Timmins, down through Sudbury and past Parry Sound.