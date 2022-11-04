Safe Ride Home Sudbury is Back and Needs Volunteers!

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, Safe Ride Home Sudbury is excited to once again offer their valuable and much needed service at an important time of year. With parties and good cheer xpected this holiday season, Safe Ride Home Sudbury is gearing up to make sure everyone gets home safely. To prevent impaired driving, clients are driven home in their own vehicle by a team of volunteers.

On average, during each campaign approximately 350 volunteers will travel 39,000 kilometers to ensure 8,000 Sudburians receive a safe ride home. The community has certainly embraced the value of Safe Ride Home Sudbury.

“We want to encourage everyone to volunteer and share in a unique and fun experience while making a difference in our community,” said Lesli Green, President of Safe Ride Home Sudbury. People can volunteer solo, with friends, and family or organize a group from their workplace.

This great holiday tradition continues with the support of committed Community Partners, enerous sponsors, and dedicated volunteers, all brought together in a united fight against impaired driving.

Given the two year pause in operations, the organization is focused on attracting returning volunteers and recruiting new ones. Anyone interested in applying or looking for additional information can go online at saferidehomesudbury.ca.

New sponsorship opportunities are available so please contact us.

For more information, visit saferidehomesudbury.ca