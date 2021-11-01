Safe Ride Home Sudbury Suspends Service For The Upcoming Holiday Season

The following is from Safe Ride Home Sudbury:

"Safe Ride Home Sudbury has been serving our community during the holiday season for the past twenty-two years, ensuring that thousands of Sudburians and their vehicles have received a safe ride home to prevent impaired driving.

With deep regret and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to suspend our service once again for the 2021 holiday season.

The safety of our volunteers and clients remains paramount.

However, our mission is greater than the driving service we provide. An important component of Safe Ride Home Sudbury has always been to provide awareness and education to prevent

impaired driving.

Because the impaired driving issue is as important as ever, we will be continuing our community education initiatives.

With the support of our Community Partners, we will deliver our important message throughout the 2021 holiday season and beyond.

As the longstanding partnership between the Greater Sudbury Police Service and Safe Ride Home Sudbury continues through these challenging times, our message is really quite simple.

Plan Ahead for a designated driver, call a friend or take public transportation."