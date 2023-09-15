Saturday's Johnny Reid Concert Has Been Cancelled

The Sudbury Summer Concert Series posted the following on social media:

"THIS JUST IN

We regret to inform you this weekend’s show with Johnny Reid at the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 16th has been 𝑪𝑨𝑵𝑪𝑬𝑳𝑳𝑬𝑫. All ticket holders will be refunded at point of purchase within the next 7 business days. We are sorry for any inconvenience.



We hope everyone enjoyed this year’s Summer Concert Series, we will see you next year!"



*if you have any questions, email: sudburysummerconcertseries@gmail.com