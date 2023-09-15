iHeartRadio
15°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Saturday's Johnny Reid Concert Has Been Cancelled


378292043_323697573374065_2564022545688274766_n

The Sudbury Summer Concert Series posted the following on social media:

"THIS JUST IN 
We regret to inform you this weekend’s show with Johnny Reid at the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 16th has been 𝑪𝑨𝑵𝑪𝑬𝑳𝑳𝑬𝑫. All ticket holders will be refunded at point of purchase within the next 7 business days. We are sorry for any inconvenience.

We hope everyone enjoyed this year’s Summer Concert Series, we will see you next year!"

*if you have any questions, email: sudburysummerconcertseries@gmail.com

You may be interested in...

12

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram