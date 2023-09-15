Saturday's Johnny Reid Concert Has Been Cancelled
The Sudbury Summer Concert Series posted the following on social media:
"THIS JUST IN
We regret to inform you this weekend’s show with Johnny Reid at the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 16th has been 𝑪𝑨𝑵𝑪𝑬𝑳𝑳𝑬𝑫. All ticket holders will be refunded at point of purchase within the next 7 business days. We are sorry for any inconvenience.
We hope everyone enjoyed this year’s Summer Concert Series, we will see you next year!"
*if you have any questions, email: sudburysummerconcertseries@gmail.com
You may be interested in...
-
Saturday's Johnny Reid Concert Has Been CancelledThe Sudbury Summer Concert Series posted the announcement on social media
-
Expect Intermittent road closures happening on Municipal Road 55 between September 18th-29thExpect Intermittent road closures happening on Municipal Road 55 between September 18th and 29th
-
Toronto man charged with Sault murder in 'random act of violence'A 25-year-old man from Toronto is facing murder and other charges in connection with stabbing attacks in Sault Ste. Marie last week.