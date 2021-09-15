iHeartRadio
The Sudbury Student Services Consortium has announced school bus cancellations for Wednesday September 15 2021.

They list on their website routes N513, N458, and L818 have been cancelled for the morning only. In addition route L812 has been cancelled for the day. 

Visit http://www.businfo.ca/en/delays.php for more information.

