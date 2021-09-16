School Bus Cancellations For Sept. 16
The Sudbury Student Services Consortium has announced more school bus cancellations for September 16. They say routes L818, N458, N506, and N513 are cancelled for the morning only while route L812 is cancelled for the full day.
They have also stated that students boarding the morning secondary section of Bus Route N506 have potentially been exposed to COVID-19. This Route transports students attending St. Charles College and College Notre-Dame.
As per Sudbury & District Public Health guidelines, students on this run must self-isolate until further notice from the Public Health office.
Visit http://www.businfo.ca/en/delays.php for more information.
School Bus Cancellations For Sept. 16The Sudbury Student Services Consortium has announced more school bus cancellations for September 16 2021
School Bus CancellationsThe Sudbury Student Services Consortium has announced school bus cancellations for Wednesday September 15.
Police Issue Reminder About Sudbury Election SignsThe OPP sent out a reminder to the public tampering or damaging election signs and/or personal property is a criminal offence. If anyone has any information about this criminal activity, please contact OPP or Crime Stoppers. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.