School Bus Cancellations For Sept. 16

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium has announced more school bus cancellations for September 16. They say routes L818, N458, N506, and N513 are cancelled for the morning only while route L812 is cancelled for the full day.

They have also stated that students boarding the morning secondary section of Bus Route N506 have potentially been exposed to COVID-19. This Route transports students attending St. Charles College and College Notre-Dame.

As per Sudbury & District Public Health guidelines, students on this run must self-isolate until further notice from the Public Health office.

Visit http://www.businfo.ca/en/delays.php for more information.