iHeartRadio
16°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

School Bus Cancellations For Sept. 16

school-bus-1-5498779-1627396551777

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium has announced more school bus cancellations for September 16. They say routes L818, N458, N506, and N513 are cancelled for the morning only while route L812 is cancelled for the full day.

They have also stated that students boarding the morning secondary section of Bus Route N506 have potentially been exposed to COVID-19. This Route transports students attending St. Charles College and College Notre-Dame.

As per Sudbury & District Public Health guidelines, students on this run must self-isolate until further notice from the Public Health office.

Visit http://www.businfo.ca/en/delays.php for more information.

You may be interested in...

  • school-bus-1-5498779-1627396551777

    School Bus Cancellations For Sept. 16

    The Sudbury Student Services Consortium has announced more school bus cancellations for September 16 2021
  • school-bus-1-5498779-1627396551777

    School Bus Cancellations

    The Sudbury Student Services Consortium has announced school bus cancellations for Wednesday September 15.
  • SerreVandalism

    Police Issue Reminder About Sudbury Election Signs

    The OPP sent out a reminder to the public tampering or damaging election signs and/or personal property is a criminal offence. If anyone has any information about this criminal activity, please contact OPP or Crime Stoppers. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram