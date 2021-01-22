School Bus Routes L118 & L011 Cancelled Today Due To Driver Shortage
The following is from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium:
Please note that Routes L118 and L011 are cancelled today due to a driver shortage.
Veuillez noter que les routes L118 et L011 sont annulées aujourd'hui en raison d'une pénurie de conducteurs.
For more info, head to businfo.ca
Also, the AM portion of bus Route L800 is cancelled January 18 to the 29th inclusively.
You may be interested in...
-
Ontario Government To Make Announcement About The School Year Tuesday AfternoonOntario's education minister is set to announce the fate of the rest of the school year at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
-
Be Cautious: Another Scam Is Going Around Sudbury CommunitiesBe careful! Don't give out any unnecessary information.
-
One Person Seriously Injured After Thursday Morning Shooting In Espanola; 3 Suspects ArrestedOne person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Albert Street in Espanola on Thursday (January 21) around 10 a.m.