School Bus Routes L118 & L011 Cancelled Today Due To Driver Shortage

sCHOOL BUS

The following is from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium: 

Please note that Routes L118 and L011 are cancelled today due to a driver shortage.

Veuillez noter que les routes L118 et L011 sont annulées aujourd'hui en raison d'une pénurie de conducteurs.

For more info, head to businfo.ca

Also, the AM portion of bus Route L800 is cancelled January 18 to the 29th inclusively.

