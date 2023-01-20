School Buses Are Cancelled in Sudbury on Friday
SCHOOL PURPOSE TRANSPORTATION IS CANCELLED, SCHOOLS REMAIN OPEN - SUDBURY, MASSEY AND ESPANOLA DISTRICTS
BUSSES ARE RUNNING ON MANITOULIN ISLAND
Due to the poor road conditions and in the interest of safety, all school related transportation services for English Catholic, English public, French Catholic and French public schools, operating in the districts of SUDBURY, ESPANOLA AND MASSEY (this includes all areas such as St-Charles, Noëlville, Monetville, Markstay, Hagar, Warren, Wahnapitae, Coniston, Killarney, Whitefish, Whitefish River First Nations, Onaping, Chelmsford, Capreol, Valley East, Garson, Chelmsford and Azilda) are cancelled today.
All schools will remain open, however, NO transportation will be provided.
Parents who transport their children to school are reminded that they must pick their children up at the end of the school day.
All staff are expected to report to work.
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Police Looking for SUV in Downtown Hit and RunSudbury Police are looking for the driver of a dark SUV involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run downtown Thursday afternoon. A 44-year-old was struck crossing Paris at Cedar. The vehicle was headed north. The pedestrians injuries were minor. Anyone with information or dash cam video should call Police.
-
The Kraken Has Arrived in Greater SudburyPublic Health Sudbury and District has confirmed the new COVID-19 variant, nicknamed "Kraken" is in Sudbury and Districts. They say the new sub-variant will make up over 20% of all strains in Ontario. Public Health reminds people to protect themselves against COVID, the flu and RSV.
-
OLG Says A $10,000 ENCORE Prize Has Gone Unclaimed; Winning Ticket Was Sold In SudburyPlayers must match the first six of the seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the $10,000 prize. Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.