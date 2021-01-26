School Buses Cancelled For Students Attending Marymount Academy & Pius Xll (Tuesday)
Please note that again today transportation has been cancelled for students attending Marymount Academy and Pius XII since classes have been suspended for Tuesday January 26, 2021.
Also, four new runs have been affected by a possible COVID-19 exposure, all affected parents will be receiving an autodial message between 7 am and 8 am today advising them of the possible exposure, and a letter from the Public Health has been forwarded to the affected parents via email overnight.
These are the affected runs:
- Morning Secondary Run on Route N461
- Morning Secondary Run on Route N460
- Afternoon Secondary Run on Route N460
- Afternoon Secondary Run on Route NW464
Parents are reminded to ensure they share their email addresses with the consortium by sending an email at trans@businfo.ca
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Home Destroyed in Late Evening Fire SaturdayPolice are asking motorists to avoid MR80 when going to and from Val Caron this morning. A home near McCrea Heights has been destroyed by fire. One lane of MR 80 is now open but crew are still working in the area and conditions are still icy.
-
Monday Classes Cancelled At Pius XII Catholic School After 3 Positive COVID Cases ConfirmedPublic Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in Pius XII Catholic School (Sudbury Catholic District School Board) in Greater Sudbury after two more individuals tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to three cases associated with Pius XII Catholic School.
-
Sudbury Police Locate Missing Man Sunday Night; Thanking The Public For Keeping An Eye Out For HimPolice are happy to say that Michael was located and is currently being treated for his prolonged exposure to the cold.