School Buses Cancelled For Students Attending Marymount Academy & Pius Xll (Tuesday)

Please note that again today transportation has been cancelled for students attending Marymount Academy and Pius XII since classes have been suspended for Tuesday January 26, 2021.

Also, four new runs have been affected by a possible COVID-19 exposure, all affected parents will be receiving an autodial message between 7 am and 8 am today advising them of the possible exposure, and a letter from the Public Health has been forwarded to the affected parents via email overnight.

These are the affected runs:

Morning Secondary Run on Route N461

Morning Secondary Run on Route N460

Afternoon Secondary Run on Route N460

Afternoon Secondary Run on Route NW464

Parents are reminded to ensure they share their email addresses with the consortium by sending an email at trans@businfo.ca