School Buses CANCELLED In Sudbury, Espanola & Massey Districts

SCHOOL BUS

TRANSPORTATION CANCELLED, SCHOOLS REMAIN OPEN  - SUDBURY, ESPANOLA  AND MASSEY 

 

BUSSES ARE RUNNING ON MANITOULIN ISLAND

Due to icy road conditions and in the interest of safety, all school related transportation services for English Catholic, English public, French Catholic and French public schools, operating in the districts of SUDBURY, ESPANOLA AND MASSEY (this includes all areas such as St-Charles, Noëlville, Monetville, Markstay, Hagar, Warren, Wahnapitae, Coniston, Killarney, Whitefish, Whitefish River First Nations, Onaping, Chelmsford, Capreol, Valley East, Garson, Chelmsford and Azilda) are cancelled today. All schools will remain open, however, NO transportation will be provided.

Parents who transport their children to school are reminded that they must pick their children up at the end of the school day.

All staff are expected to report to work.

 

