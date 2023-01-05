School Buses Cancelled In Sudbury, Espanola & Massey Districts (Schools Remain Open)
SCHOOL PURPOSE TRANSPORTATION IS CANCELLED, SCHOOLS REMAIN OPEN - SUDBURY, MASSEY AND ESPANOLA DISTRICTS
BUSSES ARE RUNNING ON MANITOULIN ISLAND
Due to the poor road conditions and in the interest of safety, all school related transportation services for English Catholic, English public, French Catholic and French public schools, operating in the districts of SUDBURY, ESPANOLA AND MASSEY (this includes all areas such as St-Charles, Noëlville, Monetville, Markstay, Hagar, Warren, Wahnapitae, Coniston, Killarney, Whitefish, Whitefish River First Nations, Onaping, Chelmsford, Capreol, Valley East, Garson, Chelmsford and Azilda) are cancelled today.
All schools will remain open, however, NO transportation will be provided.
Parents who transport their children to school are reminded that they must pick their children up at the end of the school day.
All staff are expected to report to work.
You may be interested in...
-
28 Year-Old Wanted Criminal Located; Ran From Police & Now Faces More ChargesThe accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on February 13, 2023
-
30 Year-Old Facing Charges After Stunt Driving On HWY 69 In French RiverThe accused was issued a Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 7, 2023, in Sudbury. The vehicle was impounded for seven-days at the cost of the owner
-
December's Record-Breaking HSN 50/50 Lottery Won By Haley Belecque of Redbridge2022 is ending with a BIG WIN for one lucky family and patient care at Health Sciences North! Health Sciences North Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, the Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are thrilled to announce that December’s HSN 50/50 record-breaking take-home jackpot of $1,595,408 has been won by Haley Belecque of Redbridge