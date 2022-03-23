School Buses Cancelled On Manitoulin Island Wednesday

SCHOOL PURPOSE TRANSPORTATION IS CANCELLED ON MANITOULIN ISLAND, SCHOOLS REMAIN OPEN

BUSSES ARE RUNNING IN THE SUDBURY, ESPANOLA & MASSEY DISTRICTS

Due to the freezing rain warnings and in the interest of safety, all school related transportation services for all schools operating on Manitoulin Island are cancelled today.

All schools will remain open, however, NO transportation will be provided.



Parents who transport their children to school are reminded that they must pick their children up at the end of the school day.



All staff are expected to report to work.

