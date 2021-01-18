School Buses Cancelled Today For Ecole St-Denis In Sudbury; Will Resume Again Tomorrow
TRANSPORTATION IS CANCELLED today only for école St-Denis in Sudbury, school bus transportation will resume tomorrow.
Veuillez noter qu'en raison de la fermeture de l'école St-Denis pour la journée seulement, les autobus scolaires sont annulés pour l'école St-Denis ce matin.
"Please note that the morning portion of bus Route L800 is cancelled beginning today and up to January 29 - two schools are affected - St-Denis & Hélène Gravel."
