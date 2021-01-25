School Buses For All Students Attending Marymount Academy Cancelled For Today
The Sudbury Catholic District School Board has announced COVID-19 cases have been detected at two of its schools - Marymount Academy and Pius XII Catholic Elementary School.
We just received the following notice from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium:
Transportation for all students attending Marymount Academy is cancelled today since classes are suspended for the day.
