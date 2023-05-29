For Immediate Release

Monday, May 29, 2023

Seniors Ride Free on GOVA Transit Every Tuesday in June

City Council has approved a resolution to offer free Transit service to seniors. Individuals aged 65 and older can ride GOVA Transit for free every Tuesday in June, between 6 a.m. and midnight.

“Accessible and affordable transportation plays an important role in allowing our seniors to maintain an independent lifestyle,” said Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre. “We look forward to providing free GOVA service throughout June to encourage seniors to discover the benefits of our safe and accessible transit system.”

The free rides are also available to seniors who are clients of GOVA Plus. Trips aboard GOVA Plus must be reserved at least two business days in advance.

All GOVA buses are fully accessible, making it easier for individuals with various abilities to ride. They have low floor entries, wheelchair ramps for scooters and walkers, priority seating for persons with disabilities and the elderly, and upcoming bus stops displayed and announced.

To enjoy a free ride on Tuesdays in June, seniors just need to identify themselves to the bus operator.

For more information on GOVA Transit service and schedules, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/transit.