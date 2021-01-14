Several City Services Affected By The State Of Emergency: Here's What You Need To Know

COVID-19 Update: City Services Affected by Second Provincial State of Emergency

The Province has declared a second state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a provincewide stay at home order begins Thursday, January 14 at 12:01 a.m.

As a result, temporary changes to a number of municipal programs and services are expected to be in place until at least Thursday, February 11.

“The new COVID-19 modelling released by the Province this week is alarming, and it shows we could be in for a very difficult few months before mass vaccinations are available,” said Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger. “This virus is on track to overwhelm our healthcare system if we don’t get it in check. It’s imperative that we take this seriously. Please follow the orders. Stay home as much as you can. Be smart about the decisions you make. Let’s continue to set a positive example for the rest of Ontario.”

GOVA Transit

There will be limited access to the Downtown Transit Hub. The kiosk will remain open for the purchase of ride cards and passes, and indoor washrooms will be available, but onsite security will maintain pedestrian traffic flow and control entry into the terminal. Routes and schedules will be maintained. A mask/face covering is required when using Transit

Indoor Leisure Activities

Arenas, pools and fitness centres remain closed and all bookings and programs are cancelled.



Outdoor Leisure Activities

Ski hills remain closed. Passholders will be contacted with further information.

Some outdoor neighbourhood rinks are open, with limited capacity, and others are being prepared. Team sports, or other sports or games where people may come within two metres of each other, are not permitted. Fieldhouses are closed.

Queen’s Athletic Skating Oval is now open and Ramsey Lake Skating Path will open once weather conditions permit. Due to fluctuations in temperatures, hours of operation may change without notice. Visit www.greatersudbury.ca/outdoorrinks for updates.

Dog parks are open. Other parks, playgrounds and open spaces are open for pass-through purposes but cannot be used for team games or sports. Benches, waste bins, gates, handrails and other surfaces are not sanitized.

The Jim Gordon Boardwalk (Bell Park), Delki Dozzi track and Fielding Memorial Park walking loop are open for winter walking opportunities.

When using any outdoor facility, users must maintain a distance of two metres from people who are not part of their household. A mask or face covering is recommended when physical distancing is a challenge.

Tom Davies Square

Tom Davies Square is open by appointment only, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Public access is limited to the main floor, including the public washrooms. Contact 311 by phone or Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) to make an appointment or discuss alternate service options.

Libraries and Citizen Service Centres

Libraries and Citizen Service Centres are open for contactless curbside pickup. Visit www.sudburylibraries.ca/covid-19-update for more information and to book materials for pickup.

Residents who require assistance from a Citizen Service Centre, including the one at Tom Davies Square, should contact 311 by phone or Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) or contact the facility directly to discuss options. Many services are available by telephone or online at www.greatersudbury.ca/eservices. Please avoid all non-essential visits to libraries and Citizen Service Centres.

Garbage and Recycling

The household hazardous waste drop-off day scheduled for Saturday, January 16 has been cancelled. To make an appointment for home collection of household hazardous waste, email toxictaxi@greatersudbury.ca or call 705-560-9019.

The service counter at the Recycling Centre remains closed and sale of Big Blues, kitchen collectors and backyard composters is temporarily suspended. For information on ordering blue boxes, green carts or bag tags, use the Waste Wise app, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/wastewise or contact 311 by phone or Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca)

Landfill sites remain open, but a limited number of vehicles are permitted onsite at a time. Residential roadside waste collection vehicles and commercial waste haulers receive priority access. Residents are asked to avoid unnecessary trips to the landfill during the stay at home order. Those who must attend should be prepared for longer than usual wait times. To view the live feed at the Sudbury landfill site, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/landfill-livestream.

Animal Shelter

The Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter continues to accept visitors by appointment only. Please call 311 to make arrangements.

Reminders:

• Only gather indoors with the people you live with. No indoor organized public events are permitted. Individuals who live alone may consider having exclusive close contact with one other household.

• Outdoor organized events and social gatherings are restricted to five people and physical distancing must be maintained.

• By provincial order, residents must stay home except for essential purposes, like going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services, for exercise or for essential work.

• Residents must wear a mask or face covering inside businesses or organizations that are open. A mask or face covering is also recommended outdoors when physical distancing is a challenge.

• The Province has placed a number of restrictions on in-person shopping and indoor dining. Visit www.ontario.ca/page/enhancing-public-health-and-workplace-safety-measures-provincewide-shutdown for more information.

• Schools in Greater Sudbury remain open.

• Travel outside the Greater Sudbury area should be for essential purposes only. Anyone travelling outside of Ontario during the shutdown period should self-isolate for 14 days upon their return.

• Continue to follow basic but important measures to prevent the spread of illness. Wash your hands often, wear a mask or face covering, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve and stay home if you feel sick.

311

Contact 311 by phone or Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) for:

• Unauthorized use of closed City facilities.

• People not self-isolating after international travel.

• Continued operation of non-essential businesses, as mandated by the Province of Ontario.

• Indoor organized events and social gatherings, or outdoor gatherings with more than five people.

• Questions about provincial rules and regulations or effects on City programs and services.

The enforcement of COVID-19 legislation is a joint initiative by City By-law Officers, Public Health Sudbury & Districts and the Greater Sudbury Police Service. 311 representatives will log your complaint, and direct it to the appropriate party based on time of day, and severity and type of issue.

As part of the State of Emergency, the Province has enhanced the authority of local enforcement officers (Police and By-law Officers). The City is working with local partners to finalize the details of any changes to enforcement efforts and will provide more information in the coming days.

For up-to-date information and details on service changes related to COVID-19, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/COVID.

For local COVID-19 information, visit www.phsd.ca/covid-19.

For information on the provincial public health measures during the State of Emergency, visit www.ontario.ca/page/enhancing-public-health-and-workplace-safety-measures-provincewide-shutdown.