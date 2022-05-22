Severe Storm Damages 401 Corridor But Misses Sudbury

A fast-moving thunderstorm with powerful winds that swept across southern and eastern Ontario and into Quebec is now blamed for five deaths. The fifth death was confirmed in Quebec by Gatineau police. Investigators say a 51-year-old woman was killed when her boat capsized in the Ottawa River near Masson-Angers.

A 44-year-old man was killed west of Ottawa in Greater Madawaska after reportedly being struck by a falling tree during the storm. Elsewhere, but nearby, Ottawa police said one person died west of the city, but didn't release any further details. In Brampton, Ontario, just west of Toronto, a woman in her 70s was also killed by a falling tree. And further west of Toronto, near Pinehurst Lake in the Waterloo Region, one person was killed when a tree fell on a camping trailer.

Winds of 132-kilometres an hour were recorded at the airport in Kitchener, about an hour west of Toronto. The storm brought down trees and power lines and tens of thousands of homes and businesses are still without power. The community of Uxbridge, north of Toronto, has declared a state of emergency. Members of the Northern Tornadoes Project from Western University will be conducting damage surveys there and at another location today to determine if tornadoes touched down.

Hydro One crews are spread out across Ontario in an effort to get the power back on for thousands of customers following yesterday's storm. Mark Robinson, of the Weather Network, said the storm could be classified as a derecho event, which he said has to cause damage for 450 kilometres and have winds, roughly, in the 120 kilometres per hour range.The storm was severe enough for Environment Canada to issue a broadcast-intrusive emergency alert to cellphones, television and radio stations, as winds reached 132 kilometres per hour at the airport in Kitchener, Ontario.

120 kilometre an hour winds were recorded early in the afternoon at Pearson Airport in Toronto but by later that same afternoon, the roof was open for the Blue Jays game with Cincinnati and the sun was out.

The storm missed the Greater Sudbury area on Saturday with a mix of sun and cloud appearing in the region by mid afternoon.