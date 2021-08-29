Severe Thunderstorm Warning Added for Sudbury and Vicinity
From Environment Canada
4:17 PM EDT Sunday 29 August 2021
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:
- Greater Sudbury and vicinity
You may be interested in...
-
Tornado Watch in Effect for Greater Sudbury and DistrictsEnvironment Canada is warning of the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes this afternoon and evening. Possible hazards include damaging winds near 100 km/h, Toonie sized hail and locally heavy downpours. This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.
-
A Workplace Fatality Has Been Reported At Vale's Sudbury OperationsGreater Sudbury Police Services and representatives from the Ontario Ministry of Labour are investigating at the scene.
-
Markstay Woman Is 'Riding to Conquer Cancer' This Weekend!Lynn says with so much negativity in the world, she’s hoping that the community can come together for these 2 days to support eachother. Lynn says her Father passed away late last year, and she’s riding in his honour.