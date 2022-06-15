iHeartRadio
24°C

Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For Greater Sudbury

TStorm

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Hazards:
90 km/h wind gusts.
Nickel sized hail.
Locally heavy downpours

Timing:
Early this morning.

Discussion:
A cluster of strong thunderstorms has developed over portions of Agawa, Chapleau and Gogoma regions and is expected to move southeast early this morning. Strong wind gusts, large hail and locally heavy downpours are the main threats.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

