Shooting Incident At Grandview Boulevard In Sudbury - Here's What We Know


Police (Sudbury)

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday morning Greater Sudbury Police Service responded to reports of gunfire at a residence on Grandview Boulevard.

Officers responded to the area and attended a residence on Grandview Boulevard that had sustained damage caused by gunfire.  

No one was injured during this incident.  

Investigators are actively canvassing the area for witnesses and video footage that may have captured the incident.  

This is believed to be a targeted incident.

There is no known immediate threat to Public Safety.  

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact our Criminal Investigations Division at 705-675-9171."



 

