Sidewalk Winter Maintenance: The City Wants To Hear From You

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

The City of Greater Sudbury is committed to becoming a more pedestrian-friendly community. We recognize the importance of clearing sidewalks in the winter to help residents maintain healthy, active lifestyles and to provide access to work, school, shopping and GOVA Transit services. As part of this commitment, we are reviewing the current service level for sidewalk winter maintenance

Our sidewalk winter maintenance practices have evolved over a number of years, and routes are reviewed annually to account for new sidewalk construction and to allow for other minor changes.

We want to better understand how residents use the City's sidewalk network in the winter, and identify areas for change to better meet the needs of those using the sidewalks. Please take a few minutes to fill out the survey at https://overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca/wintersidewalks by August 26, 2021. A report on sidewalk winter maintenance will be brought to Operations Committee in the fall.