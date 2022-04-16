Sign Up for the Sudbury Roadside Clean Up Blitz
Register Today for the Roadside Clean Up Blitz!
Show your community pride and do your part for the environment by registering in the Clean Up Blitz event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Registered participants will spend two hours picking up litter on a designated public roadside.
Participants must register by Friday, April 29, 2022. Register your group at any Citizen Service Centre/Library or online at www.greatersudbury.ca/cleanup.
Safety vests, gloves and garbage bags will be supplied.
All participants must review safety tips and sign a waiver. Names of participants listed on the waiver forms will be entered in a draw to win prizes!
