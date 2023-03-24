Significant Snowfall Possible In Sudbury This Weekend; Weather Statement Issued

Significant snowfall possible Saturday into Saturday night.



A winter storm is expected to impact Ontario beginning Saturday morning. Parts of northeastern Ontario could receive 15 to 20 cm of snow by Sunday morning. Some areas may also receive ice pellets mixed in with the snow, which would reduce the total snowfall amount.



There is still uncertainty in the track of this system, which would determine the location of the heaviest snowfall. Weather warnings may be issued as this event approaches.