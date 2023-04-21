iHeartRadio
Simple Vehicle Stop Leads To Drug Bust In Sudbury


The following is a release from the OPP:

The Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team has seized cocaine, fentanyl and a loaded handgun in the City of Sudbury.
On April 19, 2023, members from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team and the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) - Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop, assisted by members of the GSPS Emergency Response Unit. 
One person was arrested at the scene and officers seized a loaded handgun with an extended magazine and ammunition, over 600 grams of cocaine, over 140 grams of fentanyl and just under $51,000 in Canadian cash. 
Joseph HOGGAR, age 32 of Barrie, has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:
"    Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
"    Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
"    Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order - two counts 
"    Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
"    Being the occupant of a vehicle knowing there was a firearm present
"    Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
"    Obstruct a Peace Officer
 
The accused is also charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with:
"    Possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine
"    Possession for the purpose of trafficking-opioid (fentanyl)
 
The accused was held in custody and scheduled to appear for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury on April 20, 2023.
 The OPP-led provincial initiative comprised of twenty-three municipal, provincial and federal law enforcement agencies who co-operatively work to enhance public safety and effectively disrupt street gang networks and their associated criminal activities.

